News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Councils revive plan to move to joint HQ

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:51 PM April 19, 2022
The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A plan by two Norfolk councils to buy and move into a former Aviva office is back on the table, and set to be discussed next week. 

The scheme had previously been shrouded in uncertainty, but South Norfolk Council (SNC) and Broadland District Council (BDC) are once more considering the purchase of the Horizon business centre in Broadland Business Park, to use as a new joint headquarters.

The councils had previously explored the option of sharing space with Norfolk County Council (NCC) in County Hall, but the latter authority was unable to guarantee there would be enough room for them. It was also understood that NCC’s Conservative group did not welcome the idea.

In a leaked April 11 newsletter, addressed to his Conservative colleagues, SNC leader John Fuller notes that two thirds of the district’s population live closer to the Horizon building - formerly occupied by Aviva - than to their current headquarters in Long Stratton. 

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: ROSE SAPEY

South Norfolk Council's Conservative leader John Fuller - Credit: Rose Sapey

As well as saving taxpayers’ money and reducing carbon emissions, Mr Fuller told his colleagues the move could benefit the Conservatives at the local elections in 2023.

“Horizon would represent an 84pc reduction in energy costs compared to running our two existing buildings – good business and good politics when carbon efficiency and financial savings will be an important election battleground,” he wrote.

In a warning to colleagues wavering over the idea, he said: “Please consider the political dangers of turning our backs on the opportunity to move to a low-cost, carbon neutral building where we can get the most from our staff all working together under one roof.”

The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park.

The Horizon Business Centre at the Broadland Business Park. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Commenting this week, Mr Fuller said the move would save the equivalent of 15pc on SNC’s council tax each year, allowing the authority to reduce costs and to freeze council tax next year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village
  2. 2 Norfolk woman in 50s charged with murder of King's Lynn woman
  3. 3 Drivers urged to help highways bosses cut disruption during Thickthorn work
  1. 4 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
  2. 5 Foodbank makes urgent plea over hundreds of empty crates
  3. 6 'Sorry, I've got to do this': Man apologised to before being punched
  4. 7 Teen sentenced for part in Norwich shoplifting spree
  5. 8 Community in shock as murder investigation continues
  6. 9 Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes
  7. 10 Award-winning pub extends opening to seven days a week with new menu

“For those who will be further away [after the proposed move], a new drop-in office in Diss together with a mobile office fitted with Wifi and printers will make it easier for us to reach everyone who needs us,” he said.

SNC and BDC will respectively discuss the plan in committee meetings on Monday and Tuesday next week.


Retirement village mooted for Long Stratton

The leaked newsletter, authored by Mr Fuller, also suggests that turning the authority’s current headquarters in Long Stratton into a retirement village would be “a compelling proposition”. 

South Norfolk House in Long Stratton Photograph Simon Parker

South Norfolk House in Long Stratton. - Credit: Simon Parker

Mr Fuller pointed out that the Greater Norwich area has a 3,188 shortfall in the number of homes for supported living.

The council leader said that “a mix of single level flats, bungalows, [and] communal social space” could be developed at the council’s HQ on Swan Lane, with its south-facing open space retained. 

If the complex was built by SNC’s wholly-owned developer, Big Sky Living, Mr Fuller said the authority stood to earn an estimated £4m return on the project. 

He added that the plan would come with its own political benefits, saying: “Helping grannies downsize from huge draughty homes to cosy bungalows close to the shops is good politics.”

South Norfolk Council
Broadland District Council
Norwich News
Long Stratton News
South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 05/11/2020 of the supermarket Sainsbury's who has said it is on track to beat profi

Easter

From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The incident has caused the A17 to remain closed between Pullover roundabout and Sutton Bridge.

Updated

Large blaze in west Norfolk closed A17 for 12 hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider along the A11 in Attleborough.

Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon