Gas terminal seeks switch to renewables

It plays a vital role in keeping the nation supplied with gas.

But the terminal at Bacton is looking for more environmentally friendly sources of power to meet its own energy needs.

Shell, the multinational oil and gas company, wants to install solar panels on a 7.4 acre field next to the seaside plant.

The company says the plans are "small, but important" and will help the terminal become more self-sufficient.

A North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) planning committee is being asked to make a decision on the scheme next Thursday.

Almost 600 people have signed a petition against the project, with objectors saying it would lead to the loss of a valuable wildlife habit and a natural 'buffer' between the plant and the village.

The petition, started by Ellie Walker, said: "If Shell's plan is approved Bacton will lose a valuable habitat for wildlife including flowers, insects, butterflies, bees, birds and other animals who live in the meadow."

A spokesman from Shell said: "Our plans would be a small but important step to help self-generate electricity for the terminal directly from a renewable energy supply."

A letter of support was also submitted to NNDC, from the East of England Energy Group, which represents companies in the energy sector.

It said the scheme would help meet government carbon reduction targets and it would replace energy taken from the grid, which may be generated from fossil fuels.

NNDC planning officers have recommended the plans for approval.

In a report to councillors, they said the scheme will bring "no significant detrimental impact" to neighbours and mitigation has been proposed for any biodiversity impact from the plans.

Measures include new fencing to provide protection for ground-nesting birds from predators, a habitat planting and management scheme and the installation of bird boxes.

The Bacton terminal is connected to offshore gas fields as well as pipelines to the continent and is responsible for around a third of the UK's gas supply.

Natural gas produces around half as much carbon dioxide as coal but scientists have said it is one of the biggest drivers of climate change.