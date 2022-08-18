Solar panels could be placed on roofs of three listed Norfolk churches

Three Norfolk churches could get solar panels - Credit: Nick Butcher

Solar panels could be added to the roofs of three ancient Norfolk churches, in an effort to help parishioners see the light.

The projects are the first of their kind for the county and would see the devices provide electricity for the buildings' lighting and power, with any excess passed on to the National Grid.

The three Anglican churches - which are all listed - are All Saints, in Mundesley, All Saints in Chedgrave and St Stephen's, in Norwich city centre.

The three bids are not connected, with each one launched by the individual parochial church councils.

However, it follows a call from the Diocese of Norwich for churches to find ways to become more sustainable and reduce their environmental impact.

Its bishop, Graham Usher, has been appointed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as lead bishop for the environment.

It also comes after a leading UEA academic and former Green party MEP, Professor Catherine Rowett, proposed a project to install the panels on Norfolk's church roofs.

Each of the three schemes is at a different stage, with plans for two - the Mundesley and Chedgrave projects - already lodged with their local councils.

The proposals for St Stephen's - which is next to the Chantry Place shopping centre - have yet to reach that stage.

If they all receive planning permission, the churches will also need to receive approval from the diocese, in a similar process known as a 'faculty'.

The Mundesley church, which sits on a clifftop, is expected to use some of the latest developments in solar technology, with panels designed to look like roof slates.

Nicholas Cannon, secretary of the diocesan advisory committee, welcomed the initiatives.

He said: "Solar panels can be a valuable part of a comprehensive package of carefully considered works to make a church building more environmentally sustainable.

"This will also include such measures as fixing broken windows, appropriate draught proofing, ensuring roofs are watertight and swapping to LED light bulbs."

However, Mr Cannon said solar panels would not be suitable for all churches, particularly those where the roof contributes to the significance of a listed building.

He added: "Every case will need to carefully assess the harm caused by the panels against the benefits provided."

Other parishes are also considering the installing panels but a diocese spokeswoman could not say where.

Gloucester and Salisbury’s cathedrals have had panels on their rooftops since 2016 and 2020, respectively.





THREE NORFOLK CHURCH GEMS

St Stephen's, Norwich

The Rampant Horse Street building dates back to the 16th century.

For many years, the church - only around 100m from the city centre's biggest church, St Peter Mancroft - was overshadowed by the surrounding chocolate factory.

When that was demolished, to make way for the then Chapelfield shopping centre, a new, more open setting for the church was created.

In recent years, it has suffered from leaks which have threatened its foundations.

In 2009 the situation had become so dire that it had to be closed for three years while restoration work was carried out.

The church was given Grade I listed status in 1954.

All Saints, Chedgrave

First built in the 12th century, All Saints was set out in the shape of a cross.

It has been extensively redeveloped over the years and was restored in the early 19th century.

Excavations in 1985 and 1992 found late Saxon human skeletons and a piece of Bronze Age pottery.

The church was given Grade I listed status in September 1960.

All Saints, Mundesley

First built between the 14th and 15th centuries, All Saints was completely reconstructed between 1899 and 1914 after standing in ruins for many years.

The oldest original feature is a Norman slit window on the north side. Inside is a massive plain 14th century octagonal font.

The church was given Grade II listed status in October 1960.