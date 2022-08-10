New Norfolk solar farm set to power the nation's railways

A huge solar farm being built in the Norfolk countryside will be used to help power Britain’s railways.

Network Rail has struck a deal with the energy firm constructing the array, close to the Norwich to London main line, to use electricity generated there to power its stations, offices and depots across the country.

The arrangement is said to be the first of its kind, with the rail minister Wendy Morton hailing it as a "huge moment" for the industry.

Electricity generated at the site - which will become the fifth biggest solar farm in the UK - will not go directly into the rail network but will be fed into the national grid.

However, under the new deal, Network Rail will buy all the energy generated at the farm, which is close to Mulbarton and known as Bloy's Grove.

The field at Brick Kiln Lane at Mulbarton, where a solar farm is to be built - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

The rail body estimates it will cover 15pc of its power needs - excluding the electricity needed to power the trains themselves.

The 200-acre scheme, which is being built by EDF energy, was given approval by South Norfolk Council in June.

Construction on the site is due to start in early 2024 and be completed by the end of the same year.

A spokeswoman for EDF energy promised to keep locals up to date with when work will begin.

Jo Lewington, Network Rail’s chief environment and sustainability officer, said: “Our vision is to serve the nation with the cleanest, greenest form of public transport and this agreement marks another important step towards achieving our aims.”

However, when the scheme was approved in June, Swainsthorpe ward councillor Florence Ellis raised concerns about the plans.

She said the UK needed land for food supplies as much as energy production and criticised having such a large project next to small villages.

Darren Cuming, on behalf of EDF, told the development committee the site was chosen to reduce the impact on the local community.

EDF will build, own and operate the solar farm for the lifetime of the project, and is offering a £20,000 per year community benefit fund, which starts when the site is operational.

The energy firm has also said it will bring significant biodiversity improvements on the site, including a community orchard, promising the team will liaise with local residents.





NORFOLK'S CAPITAL OF GREEN ENERGY

South Norfolk will see a large number of renewable energy projects in the next few years.

In addition to the Mulbarton solar farm, which is set to be one of the biggest in the UK, plans have also been put forward for sites near Colton, Aldeby and Thurlton.

At the same time, National Grid is planning a controversial pylon route that will cut across the south Norfolk countryside.

The East Anglia GREEN project would see a line of 50m high structures run from Dunston, just south of Norwich, to Tilbury in Essex.

Earlier this year, South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller raised concerns that the region was suffering from an excess of green developments.

While Mr Fuller did not object to the schemes themselves, he argued there was a lack of joined-up thinking.