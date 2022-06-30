Solar farm the size of 65 football pitches approved

A 130-acre solar farm has been proposed for Colton, east of Norwich - Credit: Google maps

A massive solar farm powering a trailblazing indoor farming scheme has been approved.

The 130-acre solar plant - around the same size as 65 football pitches - will be built near Colton, to the west of Norwich.

It will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of 12,498 homes, offsetting more than 9,033 tonnes of CO2 every year.

The scheme will help power the Food Enterprise Park (FEP) - a 46-acre food production site near Easton, used by a variety of businesses, including Colman's and Fisher Farms.

It features a £25m 'vertical farm' - an indoor growing space with trays from floor to ceiling growing salad and herbs for supermarkets.

The solar developers, Pathfinder Clean Energy, said there was currently not enough power to support the growth of the FEP.

In Pathfinder's planning statement to South Norfolk Council, it said the farmer who owns the site has noted a series of issues with the land that makes farming difficult.

He said areas are prone to waterlogging, others parts are too dry to cultivate, while some are shaped in a way that makes farming difficult.

At a South Norfolk Council development committee meeting on Wednesday, which approved the scheme, a member of the public raised concerns about fires on the site due to lithium-ion battery storage.

But an officer said there was acceptable access for the fire service and that measures to suppress fires are expected.

Harmond Sond, a Pathfinder representative, said that the need for the UK to generate its own energy had become more pressing following the war in Ukraine and the FEP was an important development for the region.

He said: "The development will yield clean energy and will also increase agricultural yield - a win for both food and energy security."

The site will also provide grazing space for sheep.