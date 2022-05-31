Detailed plans unveiled for village's 69-home development

An aerial approximation of the land proposed to be used for 69 new homes in Snettisham - Credit: Google

Detailed plans for 69 new homes in a west Norfolk village have been unveiled.

The new development is set to go up on land north of Poppyfields Drive in Snettisham, near Hunstanton.

Initial plans were submitted to West Norfolk Borough Council in February 2020 and the project was granted permission in principle in December of that year.

Now the finer details of the scheme, including its layout, scale, landscaping and appearance, need to receive the authority’s stamp of approval or refusal.

The designs include a new public open space at the eastern edge of the development, to be managed by Snettisham Parish Council.

Land off Poppyfields Drive in Snettisham would be used for the new development - Credit: Google

The blueprints show the space featuring a small outdoor gym, including an abs bench and a set of metal bars for chin-ups.

The Environment Agency has said it has no objections to the plans, as has the county council’s public rights of way officer.

The council’s waste and recycling manager has meanwhile warned that bins should be easily accessible from the roads.

And Norfolk Police has expressed concern over the number of homes with windowless side walls, which they say lack “appropriate natural surveillance” to help prevent crime and disorder.

Two objections from the public have been so far been received, along with four neutral comments.

One resident argues that the land is already home to several bird species, hedgehogs, rabbits and bats.

“Why spend money clearing this area and disturbing the existing wildlife?” she asks.

Pigeon Investment Management, who submitted the initial application in 2020, carried out a public consultation that year, which they said had shown “that there is support for this scheme”.

“The main areas of negativity during the exhibition was for the inclusion of a new village hall, with residents preferring to see the land given over for public use as informal recreation,” they added.

The development will consist of 14 two-bedroom, 33 three-bedroom and 22 four-bedroom properties, with some 21 of the total proposed to be affordable.

The council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by August 8.

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for planning reference 22/00762/RMM at online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications