Seaside chippy could be turned into flats

The former Shoreside chippy in Hunstanton, which could be turned into flats - Credit: Chris Bishop

A former seaside chip shop could be turned into flats.

The Shoreside chippy on LeStrange Terrace in Hunstanton has been sold at auction.

Now Arabella Property Portfolio has applied for permission to turn the four-storey building into "five one-bedroom self-contained residential units and no commercial space".

An architect's report lodged alongside the planning application states: "The property is within a conservation area and the development involves a change of use to the whole ground floor, but the changes do not impact the character or sustainability on the area."

The proposed development, next to the Wash and Tope Hotel, does not include parking but is on an unrestricted road and close to two public car parks.

The report says: "As the proposal is for small one-person dwellings located fairly centrally in Hunstanton, it is reasonable to suggest that the occupants would not have cars and would rely on bicycles, which the communal bike store accommodates or public transport, which is well provided for within the immediate area."

Shoreside's former owner was ordered to pay £48,000 in fines and costs, and banned from operating a food business, in 2018 after admitting 14 food hygiene offences. This was later reduced by £32,000 on appeal.



