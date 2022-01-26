News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Bid to convert village house into nine flats

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:32 PM January 26, 2022
The Beeches, seen from Mill Road in July 2021. 

The Beeches, seen from Mill Road in July 2021. - Credit: Google

A bid has been launched to convert a residential building in a Norfolk village into nine flats. 

The Beeches on Mill Road in Shipdham, near Dereham, currently has two flats on its ground floor and a HMO [house in multiple accommodation] on the first.

Under plans submitted to Breckland Council however, the building would be converted into nine one-bedroom flats. 

The internal layout would be altered to create six flats on the ground floor and three on the first, with each proposed to be marketed at a social, affordable or intermediate rent. 

Each flat would have its own parking space at the front of the building, in addition to two visitor spaces, a cycle storage area and bin storage area. 

At the back, residents would share a small communal garden.

The council is due to issue a decision on the plan by March 14. 

Breckland Council
Dereham News
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy

'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
West winch murder investigation, King's Lynn

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
The house in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, where a man dies on Sunday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Rectory Road in Coltishall

Broadland District Council

'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon