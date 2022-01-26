Bid to convert village house into nine flats

The Beeches, seen from Mill Road in July 2021. - Credit: Google

A bid has been launched to convert a residential building in a Norfolk village into nine flats.

The Beeches on Mill Road in Shipdham, near Dereham, currently has two flats on its ground floor and a HMO [house in multiple accommodation] on the first.

Under plans submitted to Breckland Council however, the building would be converted into nine one-bedroom flats.

The internal layout would be altered to create six flats on the ground floor and three on the first, with each proposed to be marketed at a social, affordable or intermediate rent.

Each flat would have its own parking space at the front of the building, in addition to two visitor spaces, a cycle storage area and bin storage area.

At the back, residents would share a small communal garden.

The council is due to issue a decision on the plan by March 14.