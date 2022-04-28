Pub and garage demolished to make way for new homes and shop

The Old Waggon and Horses pub and Central Garage in Shipdham, near Dereham, have been demolished - Credit: Archant

A former pub and garage have been demolished to make way for what is expected to be several new homes and a small supermarket.

The Waggon and Horses and Central Garage, off Chapel Street in Shipdham, near Dereham, have now been knocked down.

A dog grooming parlour and takeaway restaurant next door are also due to be replaced.

All were once well-established businesses but have, in recent years, been at the centre of controversial planning proposals.

An original scheme to demolish the pub, garage and adjacent retail units was granted in 2017 amid fierce opposition from residents and Shipdham Parish Council.

Various amendments have been submitted over the ensuing years in relation to site and road layout, the design of new dwellings and the need for replacement retail units.

Last year, Breckland Council's planning committee rejected a plan - going against case officer recommendation - which did not include a retail offering, on the basis that it would "result in the loss of community facilities to the detriment of Shipdham".

The latest, revised proposal clarifies that the development would feature seven affordable homes, as well as a Co-op supermarket.

And documents submitted to Breckland Council on behalf of the applicant, Place for People Homes, argue that the benefits of the proposed store would outweigh any harm resulting from the loss of previous retail units.

They add: "While the proposal would result in the permanent loss of retail units and garage, it has been demonstrated that the loss would not be unacceptable due to the viability of the retail market and the existing provision within the village of Shipdham."

While this plan remains undecided, the ongoing demolition of buildings at the site is allowed given the approval of the original application five years ago.

Matters have been complicated by an additional and separate application to build 36 new homes on a former school playing field directly opposite, to the south of Chapel Street.

Central Garage had been run for more than two decades by Tracey and Richard Smith, but ceased trading in 2020 after their lease expired.

The Waggon and Horses first opened in 1862 and was later used as a coal merchants.