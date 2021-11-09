Bid for block of holiday lets near train station thrown out
A planning inspector has thrown out a bid to build a block of holiday lets in Sheringham.
In a proposal from last year, developer Regent Square Ltd applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to demolish a redundant commercial building called The Granary on a site just off Station Road and replace it with six studio holiday lets.
The bid received five objections and in October 2020, NNDC refused the application, arguing that it would result in "a cramped and undesirable form of development, lacking adequate amenity space" and overdevelopment of the site.
The developer appealed the decision in January this year but has now been sent back to the drawing board after planning inspector Graham Wyatt dismissed the case.
In his decision, made last month, he stated that the main issues in the appeal were the effect of the development on the character of the area and the living conditions of adjoining occupiers with particular regard to privacy.
The site is in Sheringham town centre, where an alley allows access behind a shop on Station Road.
The proposal sought to demolish an existing vacant building and replace it with a two-storey building that would provide six studio holiday lets, with a small area of open space.
The inspector said the new building would be "substantially larger" than the existing building on site and when viewed from Sheringham Station and the surrounding properties, the side elevation on the new building would appear "excessively large and prominent within such a tight plot".
The development would "erode the sense of openness" and have a "cramped appearance", which would be "out of keeping and harmful to the character and appearance of the area".
Mr Wyatt further said that the economic benefits to the high street would not overcome the great weight that should be given to the conservation of the town's heritage.
Also taken into consideration was that the proposed building would create "an unneighbourly and imposing environment" for at least two of its neighbouring buildings.
The inspector said that while residential use was acceptable in principal, the appeal was dismissed.