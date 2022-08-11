Seaside grocery club to support struggling families from steel container

Sheringham Salvation Army on the corner of Cremer Street and Co-Operative Street - Credit: Google Street View

A seaside town could get a discount shop selling essentials to help people struggling financially.

The Salvation Army is looking to install a new 'community grocery club' in Sheringham, selling low-cost food from a converted steel container.

The scheme is intended to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis, which has seen household bills rise dramatically.

A credit voucher for people needing free food will also be available.

The charity, which already runs a foodbank in the town, warned demand for support in the area has outstripped current provision.

To deliver the project the Salvation Army is joining forces with the Norfolk Community Foundation - an independent local group aiming to help build communities - which will provide the initial funding.

A planning application for the container has been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

If accepted, the grocery club would be sited on the Salvation Army's Co-Operative Street car park in Sheringham.