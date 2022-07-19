Art-deco inspired hotel set for coastal town
- Credit: Chris Taylor / Metnor
A new art deco-style hotel could be built next to Sheringham's new Reef leisure centre.
Plans for the 37-suite hotel, on the site of the town's former Splash swimming pool, have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).
The planning statement said the building's design would be influenced by the art deco period of the 1920s and 1930s.
The visual style, featuring symmetry and layered shapes, is often associated with the English seaside.
Sheringham is already home to art deco properties, such as the prominent seafront apartment block next to the putting green.
The planning statement said: "The design intent is to interpret an historic architectural style reminiscent of a quintessential 'seaside' hotel and details into a new clean, crisp building which evokes high quality.”
All hotel apartments at the development, on Weybourne Road, would be self-catering and are intended for small and large families.
The front of the building is expected to have balconies and a curved front.
Most Read
- 1 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
- 2 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C
- 3 Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency
- 4 Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power
- 5 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
- 6 The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather
- 7 North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots
- 8 Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'
- 9 Father found guilty of murdering daughter he ran over
- 10 Heatwave reveals Norfolk's hidden history from the air
The site is a prominent location on the way into the town and has been earmarked as a site for a hotel by NNDC.
Alongside the hotel, 49 car parking spaces are planned for the site, as well as 10 cycle parking spots and seven electric vehicle charging points.