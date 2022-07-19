News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Art-deco inspired hotel set for coastal town

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 AM July 19, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM July 19, 2022
An aerial photogrpah of the new state-of-the-art Sheringham Splash leisure centre tbeing built. Pict

An art deco-inspired hotel is planned for next to a new seaside leisure centre - Credit: Chris Taylor / Metnor

A new art deco-style hotel could be built next to Sheringham's new Reef leisure centre.

Plans for the 37-suite hotel, on the site of the town's former Splash swimming pool, have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

The planning statement said the building's design would be influenced by the art deco period of the 1920s and 1930s.

The visual style, featuring symmetry and layered shapes, is often associated with the English seaside.

Weybourne Road Sheringham

More change is expected on Weybourne Road in Sheringham with the development of a new hotel next to The Reef leisure centre. - Credit: Google

Sheringham is already home to art deco properties, such as the prominent seafront apartment block next to the putting green.

The planning statement said: "The design intent is to interpret an historic architectural style reminiscent of a quintessential 'seaside' hotel and details into a new clean, crisp building which evokes high quality.” 

All hotel apartments at the development, on Weybourne Road, would be self-catering and are intended for small and large families. 

The front of the building is expected to have balconies and a curved front.

Most Read

  1. 1 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
  2. 2 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C
  3. 3 Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency
  1. 4 Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power
  2. 5 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
  3. 6 The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather
  4. 7 North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots
  5. 8 Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'
  6. 9 Father found guilty of murdering daughter he ran over
  7. 10 Heatwave reveals Norfolk's hidden history from the air

The site is a prominent location on the way into the town and has been earmarked as a site for a hotel by NNDC. 

Alongside the hotel, 49 car parking spaces are planned for the site, as well as 10 cycle parking spots and seven electric vehicle charging points.

North Norfolk District Council
Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Lynne Burdon

Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man has been left with life threatening injuries after an assault in Dereham last night

Norfolk Live News

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after assault in Dereham

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Farmers and landowners across East Anglia are seeking to create battery storage systems

Farming

Farmers seek new incomes by building energy storage batteries

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon