Art-deco inspired hotel set for coastal town

An art deco-inspired hotel is planned for next to a new seaside leisure centre - Credit: Chris Taylor / Metnor

A new art deco-style hotel could be built next to Sheringham's new Reef leisure centre.

Plans for the 37-suite hotel, on the site of the town's former Splash swimming pool, have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

The planning statement said the building's design would be influenced by the art deco period of the 1920s and 1930s.

The visual style, featuring symmetry and layered shapes, is often associated with the English seaside.

More change is expected on Weybourne Road in Sheringham with the development of a new hotel next to The Reef leisure centre. - Credit: Google

Sheringham is already home to art deco properties, such as the prominent seafront apartment block next to the putting green.

The planning statement said: "The design intent is to interpret an historic architectural style reminiscent of a quintessential 'seaside' hotel and details into a new clean, crisp building which evokes high quality.”

All hotel apartments at the development, on Weybourne Road, would be self-catering and are intended for small and large families.

The front of the building is expected to have balconies and a curved front.

The site is a prominent location on the way into the town and has been earmarked as a site for a hotel by NNDC.

Alongside the hotel, 49 car parking spaces are planned for the site, as well as 10 cycle parking spots and seven electric vehicle charging points.