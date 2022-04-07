Plan for homes on donkeys' grassland rejected

Google Streetview images from June 2016 appear to show the two donkeys grazing on the grassland. - Credit: Google

A plan to build seven new homes on grassland currently grazed by donkeys in a west Norfolk village has been unanimously refused by the borough council.

The project would have seen five detached four-bed homes and two two-bed homes on land west of Chalk Road, in Walpole St Peter.

The applicant said the grassland on which the home would be built is "overgrown", with the donkeys being used to keep the grass levels down.

The parish council had given their support to the scheme, saying it would “enrich” the village, but planning officers at the borough headquarters in King’s Lynn said it would disrupt a “verdant gap” of countryside which separates Walpole St Peter from Walpole St Andrew.

They added that the area was at risk of flooding, and that no legal commitment had been made for two of the homes to be affordable.

Their advice was followed by borough councillors at a planning committee meeting on Monday (April 4), who all voted to refuse the scheme.