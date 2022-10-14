News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former florists could become three-bed flat

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:15 AM October 14, 2022
Scent with Love

The ground floor of the former florist's shop on Greevegate in Hunstanton could be converted into a flat - Credit: Chris Bishop

A former florists could be converted into a flat, if plans are approved.

Developers have applied to change the use of a vacant ground floor shop on Greevegate, in Hunstanton.

The unit previously housed the Scent with Love florists for 18 years, before the business relocated to Fakenham two years ago.

Scent with Love

The ground floor which could be converted into a three-bedroom flat - Credit: Chris Bishop

A planning statement says the ground floor will be redefined to provide a large kitchen, dining area and lounge, along with three bedrooms, a bathroom, shower room and utility room.

It adds: "All proposed works are moderate internal and minor external alterations that would not have negative or detrimental effect on the historic fabric of the property or affect the established conservation street scene.

"The upper floors above of the building are residential flats, therefore the change of use is considered in-keeping and appropriate in a predominately residential area."

Hunstanton News

