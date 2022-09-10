Councillors arrange visit to dinosaur park to assess 'noise' concerns

A decision on whether a controversial expansion plan at a popular Norfolk tourist attraction can go ahead has been delayed, so councillors can visit the site.

Bosses at the Roarr! dinosaur-themed adventure park at Lenwade are seeking planning permission which would allow it to increase in size by 25pc, and attract an extra 200,000 visitors a year.

However, neighbours and local parish councils have objected, saying the expanded site would be too noisy.

Broadland District Council were due to give a decision at a recent meeting, but instead deferred the decision, so they can go along to see the attraction for themselves.

The proposed layout of the new rides at Roaar! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade - Credit: Roaar! Dinosaur Adventure

Ruth Goodall, from Weston Longville Parish Council, told the planning committee it was unable to support the application in its present form "without further conditions on noise, access and visual intrusion".

"Clearly Roarr! believe that survival in the future for them as a business requires them to grow the number of visitors and by offering more rides and attractions.

"Roarr!'s success should not be at the expense of their neighbour's enjoyment of their homes, gardens and woodlands."

Conservative councillor Kenneth Leggett asked if a site visit for the committee had been considered.

The council's planning officer said he had visited the site twice and he hoped his presentation gave a "flavour" of what conditions were like and "frankly" did not believe a site visit was necessary.

The committee discussed the application for almost two hours before deciding to defer the application, to allow them to get more information from the developer and visit the site.

Adam Goymour at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Archant - Credit: Archant

Adam Goymour, park director of Roarr!, said the decision to defer was disappointing but the company was looking forward to welcoming the committee for a visit and to discuss further conditions of approval.

He said: “We continue to be confident that this expansion and considerable investment in the park will benefit the area, not only in terms of tourism and a boost to the economy but the number of additional jobs this will create for local people, and it is something all of us at the park firmly believe in.”

Under the plans, new rides would be added - including one in an artificial volcano - along with an enlarged car park.

The company says the expanded site could bring an additional 200,000 visitors a year, up from the current 300,000.