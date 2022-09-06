Dinosaur park Roarr! faces pleas to keep the noise down

It is an attraction dedicated to some of the loudest creatures to have ever walked the earth and is even called Roarr!.

Now plans for a huge expansion of the dinosaur-themed adventure park at Lenwade have prompted concerns from nearby residents that it will become too noisy.

The proposals for the site, which are going before a Broadland District Council (BDC) committee on Wednesday, would see new rides installed, as well as a new car park built.

The company says the expansion could bring an additional 200,000 visitors a year, up from the current 300,000.

However, 29 letters of objection have been written to BDC, with neighbours and the local parish councils raising concerns the development could create too much noise.

Other objections have been lodged about the height and visual impact of the development, as well as the added traffic from visitors.

In a statement, Great Witchingham Parish Council said: "Existing levels of noise are heard across the village, particularly during evening events.

"Screams could be expected to travel along the valley with the currently proposed earth bunding / fencing / trees."

If approved, the 85-acre attraction will be expanded over three phases into a former deer safari park next to the existing site.

The scheme will add an additional 21 acres to the park - a 25pc expansion.

Work would start in 2023 and be completed by May 2024.

The additions include a tea cup ride, a new 'volcano' feature, a wildflower meadow, and play areas as well as new toilet blocks and food and drink kiosks.

The park owners say the development will attract additional tourism to the region and create new jobs, with an additional 50 full-time employees.

Council planning officers have dismissed many of the objections to the scheme saying the plans are "generally acceptable" with expected noise below levels of "moderate annoyance".

However, they have recommended additional measures, such as tree and hedgerow planting, should be put in place.

They said: "It is clear that the character of the site will permanently change as a result of this development and so there will be some level of harm to its appearance.

"However, the themed rides are in keeping with the offer of the park and in design terms, the appearance of the new structures and their layout are acceptable."

Earlier this year, Adam Goymour, the park's director said Roarr! had taken on board concerns raised by the community and reworked plans to include significant biodiversity and noise mitigation measures.