News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Go-ahead for 20mph speed limit at new housing development

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:27 AM November 9, 2021
New 20mph / 20 MPH / 20 miles per hour speed limits introduced on several roads in Norwich. Speed gu

Roads in Hethersett are to be given 20mph limits. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A number of roads in a new housing development are to be given 20mph speed limits.

Norfolk County Council has given the go-ahead for the limits on a new housing estate off Great Melton Road in Hethersett.

The council says the 20mph speed limit zone will improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

The inclusion of the 20mph speed limit was approved as part of the planning permission for the new housing development, but Norfolk County Council had to agree to new traffic regulation order.

It had the support of Norfolk police and Hethersett county councillor David Bills, but there was one objection from a member of the public.

David Bills, Conservative county councillor for Hethersett.

David Bills, county councillor for Hethersett. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

That objector said the roads were short, narrow, and where speeds were likely to be low already - so there was no need for the limits.

But council officers said, without the legal order, then the estate
would revert to 30mph which would be too high for the narrow residential streets.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  2. 2 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  3. 3 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
  1. 4 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
  2. 5 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients
  3. 6 City close in on new boss
  4. 7 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
  5. 8 Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports
  6. 9 Who is Kjetil Knutsen - the man tipped as Norwich City's next boss?
  7. 10 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
Hethersett News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The main road through Cley was closed because of flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding alerts

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road.

Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon