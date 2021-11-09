Go-ahead for 20mph speed limit at new housing development
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
A number of roads in a new housing development are to be given 20mph speed limits.
Norfolk County Council has given the go-ahead for the limits on a new housing estate off Great Melton Road in Hethersett.
The council says the 20mph speed limit zone will improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.
The inclusion of the 20mph speed limit was approved as part of the planning permission for the new housing development, but Norfolk County Council had to agree to new traffic regulation order.
It had the support of Norfolk police and Hethersett county councillor David Bills, but there was one objection from a member of the public.
You may also want to watch:
That objector said the roads were short, narrow, and where speeds were likely to be low already - so there was no need for the limits.
But council officers said, without the legal order, then the estate
would revert to 30mph which would be too high for the narrow residential streets.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
- 2 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 3 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
- 4 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 5 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients
- 6 City close in on new boss
- 7 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
- 8 Lampard set for Norwich talks; Smith also a contender - reports
- 9 Who is Kjetil Knutsen - the man tipped as Norwich City's next boss?
- 10 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub