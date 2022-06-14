News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Converting seaside hotel into flats could be 'overbearing', council warns

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:36 PM June 14, 2022
Richmond House hotel in Hunstanton

Richmond House hotel in Hunstanton, pictured in September 2018. - Credit: Google

Concerns have been raised over plans to convert a Victorian hotel in a Norfolk seaside resort into 15 flats. 

Plans lodged with West Norfolk Borough Council would see a range of alterations and extensions take place in Richmond House, on Westgate in Hunstanton.

The hotel - which is now closed - would be transformed to become eight one-bed and seven two-bed flats.

Hunstanton Town Council has objected to the scheme, saying there is not enough parking provision for the number of flats proposed, that the site will become “an overbearing structure for the surrounding dwellings and businesses” and fears over the impact on the sewage system of the building being occupied full-time. 

Paul Beal, the owner of World of Fun at Hunstanton, with some of his best-selling jokes Picture: Ch

Paul Beal, independent borough councillor for Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Local independent borough councillor Paul Beal expressed similar concerns, saying residents had brought to his attention that the project was “nothing but overdevelopment in such an overcrowded area”.

The borough council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by August 9. 

The plans can be viewed by visiting https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/ and searching for 22/00691/FM

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Hunstanton News

