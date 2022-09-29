Retirement flats planned for former telephone hub

A block of retirement flats could be built on the site of a former telephone hub which once helped to keep Norwich connected to the wider world.

Plans could see the empty plot on Westwick Street, next to the River Wensum, turned into a complex of apartments.

The site was previously home to the BT Telephone Exchange, which was demolished in 2020.

If approved, the plans would see 51 retirement apartments built, alongside communal facilities including a residents' lounge, rooftop terrace, guest suite and mobility scooter storage.

The developers, McCarthy Stone, are asking for the community to give their thoughts on the scheme, which is still in the early stages.

The company says the plans will create a "cohesive retirement community" within easy reach of the city centre.

A previous application to build 42 apartments on the site was given the green light in 2016 but has since been abandoned.

Both the original plans and the fresh scheme would have a maximum height of five storeys but the new scheme would be somewhat taller.

Green councillor for the Mancroft Ward, Jamie Osborn, said he wanted to see the site developed.

He added: "I want to make sure the residents are properly consulted and Norwich needs a tall buildings policy to make sure the height of buildings are appropriate for the area."

Mr Osborn said he would need to look at the finer details of the plan before commenting further.

Katie Fisher, divisional managing director of McCarthy Stone, said the plans are "much-needed".

“Our proposals provide a fantastic opportunity to deliver accommodation that meets the needs of Norwich’s growing ageing population, while regenerating a vacant and brownfield site in the city centre.

“We’re proposing a sensitive design that respects the character of the local area and we want to hear local views on our proposals before we finalise our planning application."

To view and comment on the plans, visit mccarthystoneconsultation.co.uk/norwich

The consultation runs until October 11.

Plans for the site have not yet been lodged with Norwich City Council.





HISTORIC HUB

Six years ago redevelopment of the site was given the green light by city planners, including the demolition of the BT’s telephone repeater station.

Work began on the site in 2020, with the old exchange knocked down just before the permission was due to expire.

But no further work was carried out and the land was put on the market for £2.5m in 2021.

The repeater station was originally built in the 1950s and served the city for several years.

All telephone traffic used to be carried over copper conductors in telephone cables.

But because copper wire is resistant to electrical signals, the power of the signals diminishes over distance.

To help make long-distance calls audible, amplification was needed – which is what happened at the Westwick Street telephone repeater station.

But the development of modern optic cables rendered such stations redundant.