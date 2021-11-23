Bid to build seven new homes is rejected

Plans for seven homes in Reepham have been rejected. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A bid to build seven homes has been rejected, with the harm the development would have caused to the approach to a Norfolk town given as one of the refusal reasons.

Officers at Broadland District Council used delegated powers to refuse the application for the homes on land at Wood Dalling Road in Reepham.

Currently used as a horse paddock, the applicant was seeking outline planning permission to build seven homes there.

Reepham Town Council had not objected to the proposal, but had said it did not want it to set a precedent, as it was outside the agreed development zone for the town.

But planning officers rejected the scheme. One of the reasons given was that it would harm the appearance of the surrounding area on the approach to the town.

Another refusal reason was that is is close to an industrial estate and, in the absence of a noise assessment, council officers could not be certain people living in the homes would not be affected by noise from that estate.