News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Market town housing development decision deferred

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:37 PM July 13, 2022
Broomhill Lane in Reepham

Broomhill Lane in Reepham - Credit: Google Street View

Residents in Reepham will have to wait to hear whether controversial plans to build almost 150 homes in the town will go ahead.

Developer Lovell Homes submitted an application to Broadland District Council to construct 141 homes on land west of Broomhill Lane.

But the proposal, which includes a plan to extend the local cemetery, has been deferred.

Separate plans for a new sports hall for Reepham High School, which Lovells would have contributed £1.5m towards, have also been delayed.

The plans were due to be heard on Wednesday at a BDC planning committee meeting. A new date has not been set.

Ahead of the meeting Reepham Town Council objected to the plans with a range of concerns.

These include the impact on the sewer system, traffic on adjacent roads, the loss of school playing field space and the level of affordable housing. 

Reepham News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Little girl and boy playing with garden water slide

Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze near the A1065 at Ickburgh

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire crews remain on scene after battling forest fire through night

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon