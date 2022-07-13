Market town housing development decision deferred

Residents in Reepham will have to wait to hear whether controversial plans to build almost 150 homes in the town will go ahead.

Developer Lovell Homes submitted an application to Broadland District Council to construct 141 homes on land west of Broomhill Lane.

But the proposal, which includes a plan to extend the local cemetery, has been deferred.

Separate plans for a new sports hall for Reepham High School, which Lovells would have contributed £1.5m towards, have also been delayed.

The plans were due to be heard on Wednesday at a BDC planning committee meeting. A new date has not been set.

Ahead of the meeting Reepham Town Council objected to the plans with a range of concerns.

These include the impact on the sewer system, traffic on adjacent roads, the loss of school playing field space and the level of affordable housing.