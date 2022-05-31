News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Green light for school's bid to move into former pub

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 10:38 AM May 31, 2022
The former Galley Hill pub

The former Galley Hill pub in Mile Cross, which could become new home to charity school Red Balloo - Credit: Antony Kelly

A school which offers specialist placements for children too anxious for mainstream education has been given the go ahead to move into a former pub.

Charity-run school Red Balloon, currently based in Earlham Road, lodged an application earlier this year to move into the former Galley Hill pub on the outskirts of the city.

The school has been in its current home since 2009, having previously been based at St Barnabas Church Hall.

But it has now been given the green light to relocate to the former pub in Drayton Road, Mile Cross, where pints have not been pulled since 2005.

The site will cater to children aged from nine to 18, many of whom have suffered from bullying or trauma that prevents them from attending mainstream school.

Norwich City Council officers used delegated powers to give the plans the green light, after the proposals received no objection from neighbours.

The site was converted into properties and business units in 2008 and has been home to, among other things, a hairdressers and a cafe.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Harry and Mark Coleman with amber they found in north Norfolkl

Family finds 'biggest piece of amber in years' on north Norfolk coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon