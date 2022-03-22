Controversial woodland development set for final sign off

A controversial scheme to build more than 200 homes on woodland on the edge of Norwich is set to go back before planners this week.

The bid to construct 239 properties on the Racecourse Plantation, at Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew, will go back to Broadland District Council (BDC) for final sign-off of the layout of the site.

There has been fierce opposition to the plans, which led to the authority rejecting them four years ago.

An appeal was lodged and permission was then granted by the government’s Planning Inspectorate in January 2019.

It said that the woodland setting would "maximise opportunities for the creation of a well-managed network of wildlife habitats".

239 home are set to be built on the woodland site - Credit: Hill

The development is to be located within 36 acres of the Racecourse Plantation.

Land not used for development will be joined with around 140 acres of the neighbouring Belmore and Brown’s plantations to become a community woodland park.

The entire site is currently used for commercial forestry plantation and much of the area designated for housing has already been cleared of trees.

Following the successful Planning Inspectorate appeal, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council and Sprowston Town Council have decided to support the application.

However, the authorities raised some concerns about the current plans, including whether play areas were too far away from overlooking houses for children to be kept safe.

According to a planning statement from Hill, the developer, the site would "deliver much-needed affordable housing, the creation of a new community woodland and the payment of a contribution to improve off-site sports facilities".

It added that such grounds will be "maintained in perpetuity".

The site will include mini football pitches for children aged under eight, play areas and allotments.

Ian Mackie, Thorpe St Andrew North West councillor, still has criticisms of the scheme.

He said: "Whilst it was a terrible blow to the area to have the Planning Inspector overturn the local decision, there are some things that can be salvaged, namely instead of 300 houses there are now going to be 239, the housing will be on Racecourse Plantation only, not Browns nor Belmore Woods."

Mr Mackie also welcomed the transfer of the woodland park to a community company, which he has offered to be a part of.

The Thorpe councillor argued the site needs to remain a natural habitat and not an "eco theme park".

A spokeswoman for Hill previously said the plans would deliver a unique woodland development with a publicly accessible park.

The plans will go before BDC on Wednesday.