Cheer's Ma'am - Queen's plan to turn former club into new village pub

The Sandringham Club at West Newton, which could become a new village pub - Credit: Chris Bishop

We know she's fond of the occasional tipple. Now the Queen could soon have her own pub right on her doorstep.

For the Sandringham Estate is looking to open a new village pub, a stone's throw from the monarch's Norfolk retreat.

The Sandringham Club at West Newton on the Queen's Norfolk Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

A firm of land agents, Landles, have been instructed to find a new tenant for the a vacant building at West Newton which was once occupied by a social club.

They are promoting the building as a "destination public house".

The pub bid is the latest in a number of recent steps to modernise the estate, which is privately owned by the Queen, and increase its commercial potential.

They include extending car parks and charging visitors to use them, installing a new children's adventure playground and an increase in large-scale events, such as the Abba tribute concert set to be held on Saturday night.

The building was formerly a social club which closed down during lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

Landles say prospective tenants for the property must provide a resumé of industry experience, financial references, business plan and a plan for "community engagement".

They say the building offers "a rare opportunity for the right operator to develop a new destination public house with restaurant and letting room potential, in an Edwardian former club premises full of character and occupying an elevated position with westerly aspects".

They add: "West Newton is a delightful village located in north west Norfolk on the Royal Sandringham Estate situated about six miles north of King’s Lynn, 12 miles from Burnham Market and Holkham just further to the north, with the nationally-known Sandringham Country Park on the doorstep.

The Queen attends a service at West Newton Church - Credit: Chris Bishop

"A particular feature of the position is the elevated nature of the building with the land sloping off to the southwest offering tremendous panoramic views over the adjacent farmland and the wide blue skies of north west Norfolk."

The building is opposite the church where the Queen often attends services when she is staying in Norfolk and West Newton Village Hall, where she attends meetings of the Sandringham WI.

The Queen arrives at West Newton for a meeting of the Sandringham WI - Credit: Ian Burt

The club, which opened in 1844, was built from the brick and carrstone typically used for buildings on the Royal Estate.

Landles say: "The premises were operated by an estate club up until circa 2020. Due to the effects of the pandemic and the decline in membership, as with other small, private establishments in the hospitality sector the difficult decision was made not to re-open the club.

The club is opposite West Newton Church, where the Queen often worships - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Capital investment is required and the proposal is set out to allow a new ingoing tenant the incentive to create a new business."

Sandringham Bowls Club next door to the building is set to remain a bowls club.