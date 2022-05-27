Cheer's Ma'am - Queen's plan to turn former club into new village pub
- Credit: Chris Bishop
We know she's fond of the occasional tipple. Now the Queen could soon have her own pub right on her doorstep.
For the Sandringham Estate is looking to open a new village pub, a stone's throw from the monarch's Norfolk retreat.
A firm of land agents, Landles, have been instructed to find a new tenant for the a vacant building at West Newton which was once occupied by a social club.
They are promoting the building as a "destination public house".
The pub bid is the latest in a number of recent steps to modernise the estate, which is privately owned by the Queen, and increase its commercial potential.
They include extending car parks and charging visitors to use them, installing a new children's adventure playground and an increase in large-scale events, such as the Abba tribute concert set to be held on Saturday night.
Landles say prospective tenants for the property must provide a resumé of industry experience, financial references, business plan and a plan for "community engagement".
Most Read
- 1 Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills
- 2 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 3 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
- 4 Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed
- 5 Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you
- 6 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
- 7 8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee
- 8 Neighbours shock at ‘unexplained’ sudden death of woman
- 9 'It is a cash cow' - vicar's warning after being slapped with parking fine
- 10 Rollesby mum shares heartbreak after death of her seven-year-old daughter
They say the building offers "a rare opportunity for the right operator to develop a new destination public house with restaurant and letting room potential, in an Edwardian former club premises full of character and occupying an elevated position with westerly aspects".
They add: "West Newton is a delightful village located in north west Norfolk on the Royal Sandringham Estate situated about six miles north of King’s Lynn, 12 miles from Burnham Market and Holkham just further to the north, with the nationally-known Sandringham Country Park on the doorstep.
"A particular feature of the position is the elevated nature of the building with the land sloping off to the southwest offering tremendous panoramic views over the adjacent farmland and the wide blue skies of north west Norfolk."
The building is opposite the church where the Queen often attends services when she is staying in Norfolk and West Newton Village Hall, where she attends meetings of the Sandringham WI.
The club, which opened in 1844, was built from the brick and carrstone typically used for buildings on the Royal Estate.
Landles say: "The premises were operated by an estate club up until circa 2020. Due to the effects of the pandemic and the decline in membership, as with other small, private establishments in the hospitality sector the difficult decision was made not to re-open the club.
"Capital investment is required and the proposal is set out to allow a new ingoing tenant the incentive to create a new business."
Sandringham Bowls Club next door to the building is set to remain a bowls club.