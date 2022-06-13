Pylon row: National Grid 'acting like no-one lives in Norfolk'

National Grid has been accused of acting like "no one lives in Norfolk" over its controversial plans to build a new line of electricity pylons through the county.

The utilities company faced fierce criticism from councillors at a South Norfolk Council (SNC) meeting, with claims that it has failed to provide enough information about its proposals to locals.

Council leader John Fuller said the authority would be objecting to the plans.

It comes after Norfolk County Council announced that it was opposed to the scheme.

The proposal would see a line of 50m high structures running from Dunston, just south of Norwich, to Tilbury in Essex.

The National Grid has said the project is vital to ensure the UK hits its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, by increasing the amount of renewable energy produced in the region.

But critics have raised concerns about the impact the pylons would have on the countryside and have called for alternative options to be considered, including a proposal for an offshore cable.

The issue was discussed by SNC's cabinet on Monday, with Mr Fuller inviting colleagues and members of the public to voice their concerns.

Alison Thomas, cabinet member for better lives, said: “Money isn’t everything. In these kinds of situations it’s easy to say 'it’s much cheaper to put up pylons' while the cost to the communities and the impact on our landscape [doesn't] have a figure attached to it.

“I think we should be sending a very strong steer at this point of ensuring that this going underground and undersea is essential. This is something we’ve got to stand up [on].”

Kay Mason Billig, deputy leader of the council, said it seemed as if National Grid thought “no one lives in Norfolk so it doesn’t matter what they do to us”.

"We need to stand up and say no," she added.

Mr Fuller criticised National Grid for what he considered to be a lacklustre attempt to consult with local communities.

A spokeswoman for National Grid said there had been 12 public consultation events and 12 webinars, as well as parish council and other stakeholder presentations.

"There will be another opportunity to comment on the proposals before National Grid submits a planning application to the Planning Inspectorate in late 2024, who will hold hearings to examine the proposals and make a recommendation to the Secretary of State.

"The minister will decide on whether development consent should be granted.”

Its director of new infrastructure, Zac Richardson, has previously said the firm does not believe it is "technically feasible or economic" for the line to go offshore.