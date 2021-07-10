Public comments to shape plan for 1,800 new North Walsham homes

Published: 12:07 PM July 10, 2021

More than 450 comments from residents will shape plans to build 1,800 new North Walsham homes along with a new school and link road.

Following a public consultation, North Walsham West plans will be put into a development brief which will then be made available for examination through North Norfolk District Council's Local Plan process.

Families were asked if they felt the site was appropriate for development, and how it could be developed, with the council set to make responses public via its website.

Illustrative plan of the North Walsham West development which is set to bring 1,800 homes to the town. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council/Stuart Harrison

A further opportunity for the public to comment on whether the site is appropriate will be made available towards the end of the year.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have received a significant number of responses from members of the public, local stakeholders, service providers and organisations.

"The range and depth of the 450 comments received will help us shape the production of the development brief for North Walsham West.

Area adjacent to Cromer Road where part of the North Walsham West development would be based. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"This consultation sought feedback on how the site could be developed, but several respondents used the opportunity to register their comments as to whether the site is appropriate.

"Over the coming months we will develop the technical aspects of the North Walsham West proposal by planning in more detail around the design, layout, landscaping, transport and infrastructure elements of the scheme.

"Our aim is to publish a draft development brief in the autumn (alongside the Local Plan), when there will be a further opportunity to get involved.

"In the interim we will publish any further news on our website: www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/northwalshamdev."

It comes after North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said he was delighted at the plans, whilst town shop keepers had mixed views.

What is North Walsham West?

North Walsham West plans will see the town's population boom, introducing 1,800 new homes, a new primary school and seven hectares of new retail and employment space.

The new development will be built on land between Norwich Road and Cromer Road and plans will see a new link road joining Norwich Road to Cromer Road and the Laundry Loke industrial estate via Bradfield Road.

A new one hectare town park will also be introduced and linked to the town's existing infrastructure via walking routes, there will also be a series of 'pocket parks' across the development and a ten hectare open space to give the town a new green edge.

Plans aim to ensure most local trips are made on foot or cycle by creating a walking and cycling network linking community facilities such as the community centre and school.



