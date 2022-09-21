News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two bungalows could be built behind pub's beer garden

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:40 PM September 21, 2022
The Millwrights Arms pub in Toftwood, Dereham, will be a polling station at December's general elect

The Millwright's Arms in Toftwood, Dereham - Credit: Tom Chapman

Plans have been lodged to build two new bungalows behind a pub in a Dereham suburb. 

The two new homes would go up behind the Millwright's Arms, accessed via a driveway coming off the A1075 and running along the bottom of the pub’s car park. 

Each property would have three bedrooms and the new development would have a total of five parking spaces laid out. 

One of the bungalow’s gardens would neighbour the pub’s beer garden, with a fence separating them.

A preliminary ecological appraisal of the land, commissioned by the applicants - Solihull-based Unique Pub Properties Ltd - did not find any ecological reasons for the work not to go ahead.

It did warn however that works should cease and professional advice be sought if a great crested newt, lizard or nesting wild bird is discovered during the construction.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on whether to permit the scheme by November 9. 

The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 3PL/2022/1047/F at http://planning.breckland.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch  

Breckland Council
Dereham News

