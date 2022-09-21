Two bungalows could be built behind pub's beer garden

Plans have been lodged to build two new bungalows behind a pub in a Dereham suburb.

The two new homes would go up behind the Millwright's Arms, accessed via a driveway coming off the A1075 and running along the bottom of the pub’s car park.

Each property would have three bedrooms and the new development would have a total of five parking spaces laid out.

One of the bungalow’s gardens would neighbour the pub’s beer garden, with a fence separating them.

A preliminary ecological appraisal of the land, commissioned by the applicants - Solihull-based Unique Pub Properties Ltd - did not find any ecological reasons for the work not to go ahead.

It did warn however that works should cease and professional advice be sought if a great crested newt, lizard or nesting wild bird is discovered during the construction.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on whether to permit the scheme by November 9.

The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 3PL/2022/1047/F at http://planning.breckland.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch