Details of 300 home scheme at 30-acre site revealed

Published: 12:28 PM January 4, 2021

Plans have been revealed for a new West Norfolk development which could see 300 houses built across a 30-acre site.

The scheme, proposed by Prosperity Investments and Developments Ltd, has been given outline planning permission on land at Nightingale Lane in Downham Market.

And developers are now looking to submit a reserve matters application for detailed designs to West Norfolk council on Monday, January 4.

The site, which will be knows as Broad Oaks, will provide a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom luxury homes which is said to be "ideally located to satisfy the demand from young professionals and families for well-priced, freehold accommodation".

The land already has outline planning permission for up to 300 dwellings and the current concept plan shows a residential development of houses around the same number.

An online public consultation outlined the plans, which includes "seeking to provide stylish living homes designed for modern day life".

It added: "Properties will be energy efficient and offer open plan living, natural light and plenty of storage.

"The principle of development for residential use has already been established under the outline permission.

"The reserved matters application will include details on the design of the site, including appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development."

Future development for the site also includes around 5.5 hectares of open green space.

A spokesperson said the aim was to build "high quality" homes.

Reacting to the plans on Facebook, some residents highlighted a 38 Degrees petition from six years ago about the importance of saving the green spaces between Downham Market and Wimbotsham.

Others criticised the design and potential impact the development could have on wildlife in the area.

One commenter said: "I know a few years ago planning permission was going through to build on this large area.

"It’s a great shame as there are a family of deer living across them fields and in the wooded area at the bottom.

"It’s not fair to push the lovely animals away from their home, and what about the rabbits that burrow over there? Not fair to the wildlife, or the people who live near this area."

Another said: "That has been on the cards for years. Surprised it's taken so long."

Comments for consultation on the design proposals for the site closed on December 11 and developers have said they will be "carefully considered" before a planning application is submitted to the council.