Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Care home development given the green light

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:56 PM March 9, 2022
A 41-bed care home could be built on land south west of Bungay Road, Poringland will be heard on Wednesday

A41-bed care home and 42 extra care lodges will be built on land south west of Bungay Road, Poringland - Credit: Google

A massive care development in a south Norfolk village has been approved for a second time, after restrictions on part of the land meant the original scheme could not go ahead.

The revised plans for a 41-bed care home and 42 extra care lodges on land south west of Bungay Road, Poringland, were heard by South Norfolk Council on Wednesday.

A scheme for the site was previously approved in January 2021 with an extra two care lodges. 

Richard Blackham from Cygnet Care, the group behind the plans, said the reduction was needed after a restrictive covenant was discovered on the site - a legal agreement that can limit things like construction or alteration of buildings. 

The applicant said the company has not been able to come to an agreement with the owner of the covenant and could not develop on a section of the site.

Mr Blackham said that Cygnet already had a care home on the site that is now at full capacity and has limited facilities, while south Norfolk needed 634 more care beds over the next 15 years.

The scheme will involve the demolition of existing buildings and the construction of communal facilities including a restaurant, cafe, bar, gym, therapy rooms, hair salon, shop and bowls green. It was unanimously approved.

Planning and Development
South Norfolk News

