Plans lodged for 'ambitious' combined holiday let and Coastguard station

The site of the proposed holiday home and watchtower development on North Beach between Heacham and Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans have been lodged to build a holiday let combined with a Coastguard watch station at a beach in Norfolk.

Developers have submitted proposals to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council to construct the building at North Beach in Heacham.

The application was lodged on Thursday, September 1 by David Taylor Associates and is currently awaiting a decision.

The proposal claims that the new watchtower will provide a visual outlook to Heacham Beach South and beyond, which is a coastal area "completely obscured" to the nearby Old Hunstanton watch station.

The developers describe it as an "ambitious project" and said the watchtower will create a community asset "crucial to the area" helping monitor sailing club events, regattas, water ski and power boat events plus regular daily swimmers and wind surfers.

Coastal agencies including the Coastguard, Coastwatch and RNLI support the application.

The site will sit between a static caravan site and existing holiday homes along the beach front and the holiday accommodation will be available between April 1 and September 30.

The former coastguard lookout tower which is now a holiday home at Old Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

In nearby Old Hunstanton, a former Coastguard lookout has already been turned into a holiday let which offers guests views over the North Sea.

The tower was built in 1906 and played an important role in both world wars intercepting German radio transmissions and tracing the fleet.

Next door to the tower is Hunstanton's former lighthouse which stands 85m above sea level upon the clifftop.

The Victorian-built tower helped keep ships safe around the Norfolk coast for nearly 100 years until it was decommissioned in 1921.

Currently a holiday let, those climbing the 83 steps to its tower can enjoy panoramic views of the changing skies over The Wash, as well across the rooftops of Hunstanton and of Old Hunstanton Beach to the east.