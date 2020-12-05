Development of ONLY affordable homes could be built in village

Published: 5:45 AM December 5, 2020

A £24.3m development consisting of entirely affordable homes could be built in one of Norfolk's fastest growing villages.

Outline permission was granted for 157 homes for land south of Green Lane East in Rackheath in January last year.

But now developer Lovell and East of England housing provider Flagship group are seeking further permission to transform the site into 87 affordable rent and 70 shared ownership owns.

Of those, 29 homes will be reserved for people living in Rackheath or the surrounding area.

"This is so families and individuals are able to afford a home in the area they grew up in." a spokesperson for the project said.

If approved, the scheme, called Trinity Meadow, will include a large area of green open space and a new cycle and upgraded path, both from Salhouse Road.

Work will be completed over 11 phases over the next three years, with a show home expected to open in early 2022 and new homes expected to be completed by December 2023, if the plans get the go-ahead.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “This £24.3m project will allow us to deliver much needed housing in Norfolk, whilst boosting the local economy and benefitting the surrounding community.”

Tony Tann, managing director of Flagship's development company, said: "The partnership will create much needed affordable housing in the Norwich area, and the option of shared ownership will help people get onto the property ladder with the opportunity to purchase their first home.”

The development is the latest in a line of schemes for the village, which is likely to evolve into a small town in years to come.

It will place homes close to the site of the Rackheath North Masterplan - where up to 4,000 homes, three schools and a Second World War memorial garden could be built.

Rackheath is located within the Norwich Policy Area Growth Triangle along with Old Catton, Sprowston and Thorpe St Andrew.

They have been identified as sites for major urban development, with 7,000 new homes expected to be built by 2026.