Housing association hoping to build 461 homes in south Norfolk town

Saffron Housing Trust hopes to build 461 new homes in Harleston, if submitted plans are approved - Credit: W T Design Limited

A housing association is hoping to build more than 400 homes in a south Norfolk town.

Saffron Housing Trust has submitted plans to South Norfolk Council to build 461 homes in Harleston in what would be its largest development to date.

A variety of homes could be built in the Mendham Lane area, including social and affordable housing, as well as 107 flats and bungalows as part of a housing scheme for people over the age of 55.

A visualisation of the proposed development in Harleston by Saffron Housing Trust - Credit: W T Design Limited

Joe Bootman, land & planning manager at Saffron, said: “We are committed to providing affordable housing to the local communities we operate in and this exciting new land led development will allow us build a significant amount of quality homes for our tenants, if approved.

“We hope also by building a new Independent Community Living scheme, we will help provide more options for people as they grow older and their needs change.”

The project is in conjunction with property developer Lovell Partnerships, which will build the affordable homes, as well as conduct the marketing and selling of the open market properties.

Sasha Bainbridge, partnerships manager at Lovell in East Anglia, said: “We are confident that these homes will be well received and snapped up when they go on sale.

"Buyers are increasingly looking for environmentally friendly features in new properties and we are building in energy saving features as standard, like heat pumps.

"We are thrilled to be working with Saffron on this project to build quality homes in the spectacular market town of Harleston close to the River Waveney.”

The development would include a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom houses which would be fitted with Air Source Heat Pumps.

The company claims this will produce lower carbon emissions and lower fuel bills while heating the homes and water.

A number of public green areas are included in the plans, which will have an equipped play area, a community orchard and walking routes.

If the plans are approved, the company hopes to start construction in early 2023, with a final completion date of 2029.