Bid to build five industrial units in Norfolk village

Plans to construct five new industrial units on land in south Norfolk have been lodged.

The bid, which has been submitted to South Norfolk Council, seeks to build the units for rent in Tharston, near Long Stratton.

It proposes these units on land west of Unit 14 on Salamanca Road, with the development also looking to add an extra 23 on-site car parking spaces to seven existing spaces.

A design and access statement said the units will be "in keeping" with others on the site.

It adds: "Each unit will have an entrance lobby and office space, with a small kitchen area and a unisex disabled size WC. Waste storage areas are provided in each unit.

"The application builds on vacant space on the edge of the industrial site.

"It provides much-needed additional light industrial units for rent.

"The units are of an appropriate scale and conform with planning policy."



