Nine new self-build homes agreed 'in principle' for town

Developer Longhurst applied to build 74 new homes in West Lynn but has now withdrawn the plans - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nine new homes could be built on the site of a former commercial nursery.

Fenland council has agreed planning permission in principle for the site on Stow Road, in Wisbech.

The scheme involves the demolition of No 61, Stow Road and other buildings on the site.

Planning papers lodged with the council say the site will then be developed as a self build scheme.

Ten comments were received on the council's online planning portal, including seven in favour and three against.

Supporters say there is a shortage of plots in the area, while objectors say the scheme involves building on farmland and wildlife habitats.

A council officer's report concludes: "The grant of permission in principle alone does not grant planning permission with the second part of the process requiring the ‘technical’ details to be found ‘sound’ in order for the site to achieve the equivalent to a grant of planning permission."