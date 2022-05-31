Self-build homes plan for Norfolk village

Developer Longhurst applied to build 74 new homes in West Lynn but has now withdrawn the plans - Credit: Chris Bishop

Four new homes could be built in a Norfolk village.

Michael Ashford has applied for outline planning permission to develop land off Rectory Road in Aldeby, near Beccles.

The site is described in planning papers as "an unused field". The application says the properties would be self-build and custom-build.

A planning statement adds: "The scheme would be able to create four dwellings of a high-quality design which would relate well to the existing development in the area."

An ecologist's report says a hedgerow on the site should be retained, but adds: "The remaining habitat on the site, consisting of cultivated land, is of low ecological value, and its removal can be easily mitigated."

A decision is expected in the summer.



