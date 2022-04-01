West Lynn homes plan withdrawn

Developer Longhurst applied to build 74 new homes in West Lynn but has now withdrawn the plans - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for 74 homes in a Norfolk village have been withdrawn.

Developer Longhurst applied to develop land east of St Peter's Road, in West Lynn.

It said 56 of the properties would be available for affordable rents, while 18 would be offered for affordable ownership.

But council planning papers state that the application has now been withdrawn before going to councillors for a decision.

Villagers were divided over the proposals in the comments they left on West Norfolk council's online planning portal.

Some feared village facilities would not cope with further development, while others said West Lynn needed affordable homes.

Kevin Edwards said: "The infrastructure of the village will not take it."

Terry Setchell added; "I find it frankly ridiculous to see the two recent proposals for a combined 118 new properties in what is a small village.

"We have virtually no amenities, except a butchers, corner shop and ladies hairdressers. We have no health care facilities, a very small primary school and only one road in and out of the village. "

But Julie Bush said: "West Lynn village needs more affordable housing made available to young people, especially for those who wish to stay in the village, as at present there is nothing.

"With house prices and deposits so high, they have no chance of getting on the property ladder. Whereas if shared ownership, rent to buy etc are available, as the plans say, then it would give these young people the opportunity to do this."

And Guy Sandison said: "It will provide affordable housing to an area that needs it, and is certainly a more sympathetic development than previous plans submitted for the site by other companies.

"As a brownfield site, it should be brought into use, as developing it will help protect greenfield sites."

No reason has been given for the withdrawal of the planing application.



