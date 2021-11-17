Concerns raised as developer shares West Norfolk 'eco holiday lodge' vision

Forestscape said it is aiming to create a new tranquil forest destination. - Credit: Colin Pennington/ PV-a

Further details have been revealed about the vision behind a west Norfolk holiday site application, but concern has been raised over safety and traffic around the area.

Developer Forestscape has applied for permission to change the use of a 25-acre site at Pentney Woods, near King's Lynn, to a holiday and recreational site with 38 eco lodges.

A planning statement on West Norfolk Council's website said the proposal is to also create a woodland centre and reception, health and wild swimming centre, car parking and associated works from an "area of unused and poorly maintained woodlands" located on the east side of Common Road.

A holiday park with 38 eco lodges could be built at Pentney Woods, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Forestscape has shared more details about its vision, saying the aim is to create a "new tranquil forest destination" through sustainability to achieve a balance "between protecting and enhancing the natural environment", and to benefit people's health and wellbeing.

This includes "highly efficient and sustainable" architect designed contemporary cabins, which will be removable and have heating systems through air source heat pumps.

It added: "We are proposing a unique experience to enjoy a beautiful Norfolk ecosystem.

"The forest will provide new ways to live and be immersed into the natural habitat.

Images supplied of what the Pentney Woods site could look like. - Credit: Colin Pennington/ PV-a

"We are excited to promote a new opportunity that will be a model for new types of staycation, working with the landscape, the local community and in harmony with nature."

But the plans have raised concern over traffic and safety along the "narrow access roads and tricky bends" surrounding the site.

Michael de Whalley, west Norfolk councillor, said the application follows a still to be determined £35m eco-wellness resort proposal for more than 150 units at nearby Ashwicken.

He said: "A huge issue for residents, regarding both facilities, is the inadequate and unsafe highways infrastructure connecting these sites to the notoriously dangerous A47.

"Tourists, being less familiar with the area, are more vulnerable to existing hazards and a significant increase in vehicle movements will not be welcome locally.

"There are already two large holiday villages in proximity to these proposals and locals are wondering about the need to build even more."

But in its application statement, Forestscape said its proposal includes "utilising the existing site access and parking area within Pentney Lakes Leisure Park."

Forestscape vision for the site:

The developer said ecological values will "permeate all aspects of the proposals" to create a new biodiversity.

Its cabins will be designed to a specific size to comply with the legal definitions of a caravan and will be constructed off site, with the timber for them locally sourced where possible, Forestscape said.

It added: "Access around the site will be limited and charging points for electric cars will be provided.

"There will be an option to hire community electric cars and bike, with a pick-up service from the King’s Lynn train station available to promote rail and other public access to and from Kings Lynn.

"There will be exciting new facilities with open water swimming, a gym/studio and café serving local produce, tree house workshops, woodland education.

"We will look to work with the Forestry Commission to be a gateway to the 265-acre West Bilney Woods and the wider natural landscape."