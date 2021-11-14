Eco lodges plan for Norfolk woodland

A holiday park with 38 eco lodges could be built at Pentney Woods, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A new holiday park with 38 eco lodges could be built in a west Norfolk woodland.

Developer Forestscape has applied for permission to change the use of a 25-acre site at Pentney Woods, near King's Lynn.

In a planning statement, it says: "The proposal is to change the use of an area of unused and poorly maintained woodlands to a holiday and recreational site, including the siting of portable eco holiday lodges, woodland centre and reception, health and wild swimming centre, car parking and associated works.

"The application site is an area of woodlands located on the east side of Common Road, Pentney, and north of the well established tourist and recreational leisure park known as Pentney Lakes Leisure Park, which was created around an old gravel pit, now comprising 100-plus holiday homes."

Forestscape says its lodges will be "designed to an exceptional quality and be truly outstanding and innovative".

"The design concept is landscape and ecology focused, therefore, the design brief for the portable eco holiday lodges will help raise the standards for holiday homes within King’s Lynn and significantly enhance the immediate setting," it goes on.

It adds that the portable eco holiday homes will be "inconspicuous within the landscape".

The developer says the park would open outside of the bird breeding season, between June 22 and March 19.

The site would be divided up into areas of at least a quarter of an acre, which would be sold on 75-year leases.

Forestscape says properties will only be allowed to be occupied for a maximum of 28 days by any one person, with no return allowed within 28 days.

West Norfolk council's planning committee is expected to consider the application in the New Year.