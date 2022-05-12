Council set to sell mobile home site

The decision to sell the Parklands site at Pudding Norton was made in March 2020 - Credit: Google Street View

A council-owned mobile home site near Fakenham looks set to be sold.

The decision to sell the Parklands site at Pudding Norton was made in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic held up the plans.

Now North Norfolk District Council's (NNDC) cabinet looks set to make a decision on a buyer at a meeting next month.

The 4.7-acre site has existed for over 50 years, with 38 pitches rented for the sitting of mobile homes to provide year-round accommodation.

A report to the council said residents have approached the council about buying the site themselves.

Seven bids will be presented to NNDC's cabinet on June 6. The identities of the bidders have not been revealed.

In July last year, NNDC said it has undertaken general repairs and maintenance to the site but is seeking a buyer who is able to invest in the property.

Each individual park home is owned by residents who rent the pitch.

NNDC promised residents they will not be forced off the land and the site will continue to provide housing, with protection offered by the mobile homes act.