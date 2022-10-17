The green rectangular field, south of Hall Road, will only have 20 rather than 32 homes built on it - Credit: Google

An attempt to increase the number of homes built in a Norfolk village has failed, after a national planning inspector knocked back a developer’s appeal.

Permission had already been granted for some 20 new homes to be built at Hall Road in Outwell, in the west of the county.

But the developer, Dene Homes, had requested permission from West Norfolk Borough Council to boost that number to 32.

After that application was refused by the council in September 2021, the developer lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate.

The council had refused it because the scheme was proposing to increase the density of housing outside the defined area for development in the village - effectively an area of open countryside.

In a decision issued on Thursday, October 13, inspector John Morrison said he had come to the same conclusion.

While he admitted that such an increase would be “contextually low”, he said that he had to defer to the principle set out in the borough’s ‘local plan’ which seeks to limit development in the open countryside.