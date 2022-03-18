Neighbours join the fight to protect 'vital' open space from sale
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant
Neighbours and councillors have teamed up to fight the sale of parkland and protect it for the future.
Land at Dowding Road in Norwich has been the subject of a decade-long argument between homebuyers and developers.
When development for 51 homes near the airport in the north of the city was approved in 2011, public open space was meant to be protected and maintained by a management company.
But locals say the company was never properly set up and now the 4.5acres of land is up for sale, raising fears it will never be cared for.
Lynn Stafford-Pelham, who lives off Dowding Road, which was formerly used for RAF officer homes, said: “The brochures for the development had advertised beautiful open space and we fell in love with it.
“We knew there would be a management scheme we would pay into and we were happy with that.
"There was meant to be wildflower meadows and cherry trees but they haven't been looked after.
Most Read
- 1 Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital
- 2 Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute
- 3 Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree
- 4 Massive home development approved despite being branded a 'monstrosity'
- 5 Weather phenomenon causes 'brown rain' to fall in Norfolk
- 6 Instagram influencer says she's 'smitten' with her new home in Norfolk
- 7 Funeral of local legend brings town to standstill
- 8 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
- 9 Councillor criticises lack of shopping centre toilets
- 10 Bin lorry fire closes part of city road
"Open space is vital for people's wellbeing, it's so important, this is a precious asset and we need to protect it."
While homeowners started to pay for the first tier of maintenance, which covered a children’s playground, the second tier covering the rest of the site was never properly established.
She and dozens of neighbours joined forces with Labour city councillor Mike Stonard to fight the sale by the owners, Rysa Lodge Residential Properties, and protect the land.
Mr Stonard has suggested they seek 'asset of community value' (ACV) status. ACV can be given to assets facing sale or closure, so the community can have time to plan and potentially buy the asset.
The councillor said: "Residents and myself have been battling Rysa to get them to implement what was agreed and maintain this open space.
"There are cherry trees near the entrance of the area with protection orders that have been neglected and its been allowed to get overgrown."
He hopes the ACV application will be determined by Norwich City Council by end of the week, protecting the land for five years.
Rysa was contacted for comment
.
The auction is set for March 23, with a guide price of £20-40,000.
The Auction House East Anglia website says it is managed amenity land and the potential exists to "alter uses subject to planning".