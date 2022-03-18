Neighbours join the fight to protect 'vital' open space from sale

Residents try to protect open space by Dowding Road and Taylors Lane. Catton Grove County Councillor, Steve Morphew, with Anthony Smith, Kevin Purnell, City Councillor, Mike Stonard, Jeff & Pat Mitchell, Jaqueline Jongen, Stephen Teeuw and Lynn Stafford Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Neighbours and councillors have teamed up to fight the sale of parkland and protect it for the future.

Land at Dowding Road in Norwich has been the subject of a decade-long argument between homebuyers and developers.

When development for 51 homes near the airport in the north of the city was approved in 2011, public open space was meant to be protected and maintained by a management company.

Residents try to protect open space by Dowding Road and Taylors Lane. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

But locals say the company was never properly set up and now the 4.5acres of land is up for sale, raising fears it will never be cared for.

Lynn Stafford-Pelham, who lives off Dowding Road, which was formerly used for RAF officer homes, said: “The brochures for the development had advertised beautiful open space and we fell in love with it.

“We knew there would be a management scheme we would pay into and we were happy with that.

"There was meant to be wildflower meadows and cherry trees but they haven't been looked after.

Residents try to protect open space by Dowding Road and Taylors Lane. Local resident Lynn Stafford with grandson Teddy playing in the park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"Open space is vital for people's wellbeing, it's so important, this is a precious asset and we need to protect it."

While homeowners started to pay for the first tier of maintenance, which covered a children’s playground, the second tier covering the rest of the site was never properly established.

She and dozens of neighbours joined forces with Labour city councillor Mike Stonard to fight the sale by the owners, Rysa Lodge Residential Properties, and protect the land.

Mr Stonard has suggested they seek 'asset of community value' (ACV) status. ACV can be given to assets facing sale or closure, so the community can have time to plan and potentially buy the asset.

Residents try to protect open space by Dowding Road and Taylors Lane. Councillor, Mike Stonard, Catton Grove County Councillor, Steve Morphew and local resident Lynn Stafford Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The councillor said: "Residents and myself have been battling Rysa to get them to implement what was agreed and maintain this open space.

"There are cherry trees near the entrance of the area with protection orders that have been neglected and its been allowed to get overgrown."

He hopes the ACV application will be determined by Norwich City Council by end of the week, protecting the land for five years.

Residents try to protect open space by Dowding Road and Taylors Lane. Councillor, Mike Stonard, Catton Grove County Councillor, Steve Morphew and local resident Lynn Stafford Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Rysa was contacted for comment

Residents try to protect open space by Dowding Road and Taylors Lane. Local resident Lynn Stafford with grandson Teddy playing in the park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

.

The auction is set for March 23, with a guide price of £20-40,000.

The Auction House East Anglia website says it is managed amenity land and the potential exists to "alter uses subject to planning".