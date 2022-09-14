News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Centuries-old pub building could be converted

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:16 AM September 14, 2022
Evening News Going Out The Old Workhouse, Bawdeswell. Photo: Adrian Judd Copy: For: EDP pic

The Old Workhouse in Bawdeswell - Credit: Archant © 2004

A historic pub building in Bawdeswell, near Reepham, could be converted into living space, under plans submitted to the district council. 

Over the last two centuries, the Old Workhouse has variously served as a workhouse, school, bakery, shop and, from 2001 until closing earlier this year, a pub. An outbuilding on the site was once a blacksmiths. 

Now, plans have been submitted to convert the ground floor of the 241-year-old building into "ancillary accommodation", meaning that the whole building will be one residential property, because the top floor is already used as living space.

The former lounge and bar are proposed to be turned into a boot room and utility room respectively, with internal walls demolished and the staircases replaced. 

A statement submitted by the applicants' agent says that the project would make "a very positive contribution to this unique listed property, returning a sense of unity to the property which is currently missing due to the multi-use".

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision by November 4. The plans can be viewed by searching for planning reference 3PL/2022/1033/F at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/planning/search

