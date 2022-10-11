Villagers voice fears about merging with neighbouring town

The beach at Old Hunstanton which is rated 'good' by the government's Swimfo website - Credit: Chris Bishop

A coastal village should remain just that and not be allowed to become part of the neighbouring town, say people who live there.

A new neighbourhood plan for Old Hunstanton drawn up by the parish council says 95pc of residents who responded to a survey said they wanted to maintain "clear space between Old Hunstanton, Hunstanton and other neighbouring parishes".

The draft document goes on: "Old Hunstanton village and Hunstanton town could easily merge if there was to be development outside Old Hunstanton’s existing development boundary and this is to be avoided."

The document also adds that a bid to develop the land which separates the two was defeated after an appeal to the High Court in 2015.

So-called large developments of more than 10 homes are also proposed in the plan, which would be adopted as a blueprint for future development if a majority of villagers vote in favour.

It says: "Old Hunstanton has grown, over the years, along the current A149, but has no history of large-scale development.

"The charm of the village, just as it is, is acknowledged by residents and visitors alike, and any large-scale development would be neither appropriate nor welcomed."

The draft plan says 134 properties in Old Hunstanton - some 37pc of the housing stock - are second homes, while 50 are offered as holiday lets online.

It adds: "As with other parishes in the area, there is a widely held view that in order for the village to be sustainable, permanent residences should be prioritised, as without them there would not be a ‘village’ in any sense of the word and thus nothing to contribute to the tourism of the area.”

It proposes new homes in the village should not be permitted unless they are main residences.

Copies can be viewed on West Norfolk council's website. A public consultation is now under way prior to a parish referendum.

It closes at 5pm on Friday, November 11.