Fears £77m new schools bid could be hit by halt on new homes
- Credit: Mike Page
Concerns have been raised that a multi-million pound programme to build and expand Norfolk schools could be hampered by a halt on housing plan decisions.
Norfolk County Council leaders plan to spend £77m on 23 new schools, school relocations and school expansions in the next few years.
New schools are planned at Thetford, Cringleford, Bradwell, Poringland, Rackheath, Silfield and Easton, while ones in Wymondham, Hethersett, Blofield and Holt are slated for expansion or relocation.
But officers at County Hall warned the timetable for construction work could be hit, unless there is resolution to the nutrient neutrality issue.
That directive from government advisor Natural England means councils must bring in measures to ensure the River Wensum and the Broads are not affected by wastewater pollution from new homes.
Until a strategy is drawn up to mitigate for that, councils are unable to grant permission for new 'overnight accommodation' within catchment areas.
And County Hall bosses acknowledged that could have a knock on effect on their school building programme.
They said: "The construction delivery programme for the remaining schemes is regularly reviewed in light of progress of housing growth.
"This has resulted in some changes to timescales, reflecting prudent and timely delivery of places, and is likely to continue in particular in light of the Natural England new requirements in
some areas for nutrient neutrality mitigation."
Some of the funding to pay for projects comes from contributions from developers - and that would dry up if home schemes are not going ahead.
There are also concerns rising construction costs could also add to the bill.
However, there is positive news - the council has been awarded an extra £18.6m from the government to help pay for work.
And, at a meeting on Monday (June 6), the controlling Conservative cabinet is due to agree to add a £5.5m expansion for King's Lynn Academy to the list of projects.
John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “Our schools capital programme supports growing communities across the county.
"It has already delivered thousands of new modern school places in areas of housing growth so more children can go to school close to where they live, with many more places still to come.”