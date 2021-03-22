First year of project to help homeless hailed a success

Published: 5:30 AM March 22, 2021

A project launched to provide essential items to homeless people or people at risk of sleeping rough raised £17,000 in its first year, its creator has confirmed.

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) runs Norwich Street Aid in partnership with Norfolk Community Foundation and the Pathways programme.

Despite public fundraising events being impossible due to the pandemic, it still managed to raise a bumper amount to fund its work thanks to "the extraordinary kindness of the city and its people".

Funds have been used to provide items large and small to people who need them, from bedding and pots and pans to carpets and a washing machine.

The BID's executive director Stefan Gurney said: "We are extraordinarily pleased with the success of the first year of the project, especially considering the circumstances, and financial pressures that many are experiencing."