Homes set for riverside development could be raised to prevent flooding

How the Carrow Works site could look after redevelopment - Credit: Allies and Morrison

Homes planned to be built along the River Wensum in Norwich as part of a major project may have to be elevated to prevent flooding.

On Monday, City Hall heard an update on plans for the Norwich East Masterplan - a blueprint to guide development on major city sites.

Martyn Saunders, from consultant Avison Young, updated councillors on the flooding and climate resilience of the masterplan.

The scheme is made up of four sites, much of which if next to the river – Carrow Works, home of the former Colman's and Britvic factories; the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites in Trowse; and the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.

Mr Saunders told councillors the plans aim to be "future-proof" against flooding.

He said that areas, particularly around the Deal Ground, could be "reprofiled" with development raised above the flood risk.

He admitted this was not a preferred way of developing along the river under government policy but following conversation with the Environment Agency they felt confident it could be done in small areas.

Boating marinas could also be used to help store water, which Mr Saunders acknowledged make a "small contribution" and was not something they could rely on.

While an eight- to 10-metre strip of land between the water and houses could form a walkway along the River Wensum, doubling as flood storage in times of need.

The Carrow Works site. Pic: Fuel Properties. - Credit: Fuel Properties

Councillors on the sustainable development panel also heard there had been an increase in homes and jobs that would be created by the plans - from 3,470 homes and 4,000 jobs to 3,630 and 4,100 respectively.

Alongside the flooding update, the panel heard that an extra £41,000 has been awarded by Homes England to look into a potential pedestrian and cycle link through the Trowse rail underpass.

This would form a route running east-west through the Carrow Works and Deal Ground sites to Whitlingham County Park.

The East Norwich Masterplan progressed onto the second stage in November last year, following a series of public consultations.

The second stage sets out setting out the timings and the costs associated with the project.

The scheme is partly funded through the £25m Town Deal fund - part of the government's 'levelling up' project.