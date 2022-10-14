Future of city's main police station called into question

Councillors have called into question the future of Bethel Street police station, suggesting it does not meet the needs of a modern force.

They have raised concerns that the city centre site - which was opened in the 1930s - is no longer fit for purpose and that a new station may be needed.

The comments came at a City Hall meeting where councillors approved Norfolk Constabulary's application to renovate and expand the Grade II* listed building.

Under the plans, modular cell blocks at the rear of the station will be removed, with a new single-storey extension built.

Judith Lubbock, a Liberal Democrat councillor, described the project as a short term solution to the site's long term problems.

"I wonder how long these [sticking] plasters are going to keep this place going. Is this a building that's fit for purpose? I think probably the answer is no.

"I don't think it enhances the city centre in conservation terms and I don't think it enhances the listed building. We should want to see it fit for purpose."

She argued the building project would extend how long the police could stay in the building, but not deliver what a modern police station needed.

Ms Lubbock stressed she was not against the refurbishment but argued more thought could have been given to environmentally friendly measures, such as vegetation on the roof.

"They may only be there for five [more] years but it is five years that needs to be considered alongside the changes to our environment," she added.

Labour's Ian Stutely, who voted in support of the plan, said the committee was being asked to balance the harm to a heritage asset against the benefits, describing it as "finely balanced".

He questioned if the plans were necessary or just desirable.

A planning officer said it was a "mixture" with some elements of a scheme a necessity, particularly empty cells "doing nothing" and hallways being used for storage.

"They need to renovate it to ensure its continued use," she said.

Another officer added: "I'm sure perhaps the police might want to demolish it and have a brand-spanking new building on the site which they could design to modern standards.

"[But] this has been assessed by heritage officers and Historic England and they are happy with the proposals. The harm being caused is less than substantial."

The application was approved. No councillors voted to reject the scheme, but five abstained.