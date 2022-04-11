'Over the Wensum' group secure 'forum' status
- Credit: Supplied by Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum
A group of people living and working in an area of Norwich where thousands of new homes are planned has been officially designated as a neighbourhood forum by the city council.
The official recognition of the Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum (NOW NF) comes after a year of work by the group and is the first time such a group has been designated within Norwich.
It means NOW NF can write a plan setting out what they want to see built in the area, a role normally only performed by the city council, and done in rural areas by parish councils.
The designation was given at a meeting of the city council’s Labour cabinet on Wednesday (April 6).
In addition to the cabinet's approval, Green opposition leader Lucy Galvin said: “It’s about what the community needs and wants and links to community benefits rather than just profit for landowners and developers, so used well, I think a neighbourhood plan can do that.”
The area covered by NOW NF includes Anglia Square, where some 1,100 homes and 4,000sqm of retail and office space are planned.
Further information can be found at: https://norwichoverthewensum.org.uk/