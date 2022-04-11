News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

'Over the Wensum' group secure 'forum' status

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:34 PM April 11, 2022
Updated: 2:43 PM April 11, 2022
Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum administrative committee members outside City Hall

Administrative committee members of Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum celebrate outside City Hall after winning official designation by the city council's cabinet. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum

A group of people living and working in an area of Norwich where thousands of new homes are planned has been officially designated as a neighbourhood forum by the city council.

The official recognition of the Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum (NOW NF) comes after a year of work by the group and is the first time such a group has been designated within Norwich.

It means NOW NF can write a plan setting out what they want to see built in the area, a role normally only performed by the city council, and done in rural areas by parish councils. 

The designation was given at a meeting of the city council’s Labour cabinet on Wednesday (April 6).

In addition to the cabinet's approval, Green opposition leader Lucy Galvin said: “It’s about what the community needs and wants and links to community benefits rather than just profit for landowners and developers, so used well, I think a neighbourhood plan can do that.”

An approximation of the area covered by NOW NF

An approximation of the area covered by NOW NF, which includes Anglia Square. - Credit: Google

The area covered by NOW NF includes Anglia Square, where some 1,100 homes and 4,000sqm of retail and office space are planned.

Further information can be found at: https://norwichoverthewensum.org.uk/  

Norwich City Council
Norwich News

