Administrative committee members of Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum celebrate outside City Hall after winning official designation by the city council's cabinet. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum

A group of people living and working in an area of Norwich where thousands of new homes are planned has been officially designated as a neighbourhood forum by the city council.

The official recognition of the Norwich Over the Wensum Neighbourhood Forum (NOW NF) comes after a year of work by the group and is the first time such a group has been designated within Norwich.

It means NOW NF can write a plan setting out what they want to see built in the area, a role normally only performed by the city council, and done in rural areas by parish councils.

The designation was given at a meeting of the city council’s Labour cabinet on Wednesday (April 6).

In addition to the cabinet's approval, Green opposition leader Lucy Galvin said: “It’s about what the community needs and wants and links to community benefits rather than just profit for landowners and developers, so used well, I think a neighbourhood plan can do that.”

An approximation of the area covered by NOW NF, which includes Anglia Square. - Credit: Google

The area covered by NOW NF includes Anglia Square, where some 1,100 homes and 4,000sqm of retail and office space are planned.

Further information can be found at: https://norwichoverthewensum.org.uk/