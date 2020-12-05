News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Work begins on £3m revamp for Norwich nursing home

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:40 AM December 5, 2020   
Image showing how St Clements Nursing home in Norwich might look like after £3m overhaul.

Picture of how St Clements Nursing home in Norwich will look like once £3m revamp is completed. PIC: Supplied by Stephen Pullinger, Kingsley Healthcare. - Credit: Stephen Pullinger, Kingsley Healthcare

Work has started on a £3m scheme to transform a Norwich nursing home to enable it to be fit for future generations.

St Clements Nursing Home in St Clements Hill, Norwich, is undergoing a multi-million pound revamp as part of a project expected to take about a year.

It is part of Kingsley Healthcare’s Vision 2025 strategy to “future proof” existing homes, which will see about £35m being spent on revamping and re-configuring properties.

Muj Malik, Kingsley’s chief investment officer, said: "St Clements is already a popular home in the heart of Norwich but we want to ensure our current and future residents enjoy the highest levels of comfort as well as the person-centred care of which we are proud.

“The scheme will provide luxury suites with wet-room facilities. All other areas of the home, including the lounge and dining room, are being upgraded to the same high standard, creating a luxurious, boutique feel."

The development will see over 80pc of the home being rebuilt.

The project, which includes a landscaped garden with premium rooms opening up onto private porches, is being carried out by East Anglia-based contractors Ovamills as well as Condy Lofthouse Architects.

Stephen Pullinger, Kingsley’s head of public relations, said: “We are proud to be developing another top class care facility to serve the community. Once completed, the work will also create a number of extra well-paid local jobs."

He added that plans had been submitted in recent weeks for a £12m nursing home in Holt, north Norfolk, while a proposal for a further next generation home in the county was being worked up with a view to plans being submitted in the spring.

Work is also due to start in the new year on a £6m new-build scheme in Great Yarmouth, transforming the existing Eversley Nursing Home into a luxurious, fit-for-the-future facility.

