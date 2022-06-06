News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Fears new air con could make college a noisy neighbour

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:09 AM June 6, 2022
The new Sir Isaac Newton sixth form in the old fire station in Norwich city centre. Photo: Bill Smit

The new Sir Isaac Newton sixth form in the old fire station in Norwich city centre. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Plans for a new rooftop air conditioner could turn a city sixth form college into a noisy neighbour, objectors have said.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, part of the Inspiration Trust, on Bethel Street, wants to install the new unit on top of the grade II listed building.

The plans have been recommended for approval ahead of a Norwich City Council planning meeting on Wednesday.

The college, which opened in the former city centre fire station, also looking to relocate two internal walls.

One of the objectors who wrote to the council's planning department said: "Any additional noise generated by the installation and operation of an AC unit will disturb the residents of Old Barley Market.

"Residents, including health care professionals and vulnerable older people, should be protected."

However, a council officer's report to the committee said the works would cause "minimal impact" to neighbours and will not harm the listed building.

Planning and Development
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Sandra Ashmore looks on at the HGV trailers which have appeared in the field next to her home

Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has iss

Norfolk Live News

Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Wayland Prison

Inmate gets extra time for disgusting 'potting' of prison officer

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon