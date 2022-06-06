Fears new air con could make college a noisy neighbour

The new Sir Isaac Newton sixth form in the old fire station in Norwich city centre. Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Plans for a new rooftop air conditioner could turn a city sixth form college into a noisy neighbour, objectors have said.

Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, part of the Inspiration Trust, on Bethel Street, wants to install the new unit on top of the grade II listed building.

The plans have been recommended for approval ahead of a Norwich City Council planning meeting on Wednesday.

The college, which opened in the former city centre fire station, also looking to relocate two internal walls.

One of the objectors who wrote to the council's planning department said: "Any additional noise generated by the installation and operation of an AC unit will disturb the residents of Old Barley Market.

"Residents, including health care professionals and vulnerable older people, should be protected."

However, a council officer's report to the committee said the works would cause "minimal impact" to neighbours and will not harm the listed building.